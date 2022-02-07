Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints was arrested just mere hours after the Pro Bowl on Sunday after allegedly getting into an altercation at a Las Vegas nightclub the night before. A man claims that Kamara beat him up, which ultimately led to the arrest for Battery. It is a pretty serious charge that could land Kamara some significant jail time if he is convicted.

"On February 5, 2022, at approximately 5:50 p.m.. LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to a local hospital where a person was reporting a battery," The LVMPD said on Twitter. "The victim reported being battered at a nightclub located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. The investigation by LVMPD Detectives determined the victim was battered by the suspect, later identified as Alvin Kamara. He was located and taken into custody without incident on February 6. 2022. Kamara was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kamara had been in jail for most of the evening, however, during the early hours of Monday morning, Kamara was able to post bond, which only cost him a grand total of $50. Now, Kamara will have to wait for a court date, where this case will ultimately be sorted out. There is still a lot that is unknown at this point, however, Battery is always a serious charge, regardless of how early you might post bond.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates regarding this story.