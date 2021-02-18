When Bubba Wallace drove a Black Lives Matter paint scheme during a NASCAR race last season, many superstars throughout the sports world took notice. Among them were LeBron James and even Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, who even went to a race to support Wallace. Since that experience, Kamara has remained a NASCAR fan and has even been contemplating owning a team, although he has yet to figure out a way to do so.

Luckily, Kamara was able to get some unique exposure into the sport this week, as he is now sponsoring a driver by the name of Ryan Vargas. Vargas drives for JD Motorsports in the Xfinity series and had been struggling to find a sponsor for this weekend's race at the Daytona Road Course. After Kamara was made aware of the situation, he reached out to Vargas, and now, Kamara's company "The Big Squeezy" will be featured all over Vargas' car.

This is a partnership that works for both parties as now Vargas has the money to take part in the race, all while Kamara is able to have his brand get some exposure to a whole new market. It's a win-win for everybody, and as you can see above, the car looks pretty great. As one can imagine, Kamara is excited about the opportunity and released a statement about the endeavor.

Kamara's new sponsorship deal is huge exposure for the sport of NASCAR, and we have a feeling Kamara isn't done yet.

