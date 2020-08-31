Over the course of the past few years, Alvin Kamara has proven himself to be one of the most versatile players in the NFL. As a member of the New Orleans Saints, Kamara always finds himself at the top of everyone's fantasy football wishlist, while also helping bolster the Saints offense. For now, Kamara is currently on his rookie contract which is worth way less than what his production would typically garner.

This has become a significant issue as today, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Kamara has been missing from Saints practice for three days in a row. These absences are unexcused which has all signs pointing towards a contract holdout. Previously, Kamara had his opinions on a new contract, crystal clear.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

"It'll happen when it happens," Kamara said. "It's never been something ... like I didn't come in [to the NFL] thinking about like, 'Ooh, I can't wait 'til I get a contract.' It's like, 'I'm playing, and when that comes, it's gonna be well deserved and it's gonna be perfect timing for it.' It's just not something that's at the forefront of my day. It's not something I wake up thinking about."

For now, it remains to be seen when this will be resolved so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

