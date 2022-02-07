New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara has been arrested for battery after allegedly being involved in an altercation at a nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday. Kamara's arrest came after playing for the NFC team in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday.

Las Vegas police say the five-time Pro Bowler was taken into custody, Sunday afternoon, without incident.



Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

"On February 5, 2022, at approximately 5:50 p.m.. LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to a local hospital where a person was reporting a battery," The LVMPD said in a statement on Twitter. "the victim reported being battered at a nightclub located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard."

The statement continued: "The investigation by LVMPD Detectives determined the victim was battered by the suspect, later identified as Alvin Kamara. He was located and taken into custody without incident on February 6. 2022. Kamara was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm."

TMZ reports that jail records show Kamara is still behind bars as of Sunday night. He stands to face several years in prison if convicted. Kamara will appear in court on Monday.

Kamara finished the Pro Bowl with 4 receptions for 23 yards.

