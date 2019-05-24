Some of the NFL's speedsters have reportedly agreed to take part in a 40-yard dash competition to crown the league's fastest player. The tournament, which is set to take place on June 29, is being hosted by 40 Yards of Gold, an organization dedicated to showcasing speed in football.

The company site reads:

40 YARDS OF GOLD is a Tournament-Style Competition that will Crown the Fastest Professional Football Player. The Event will feature High-Profile NFL Superstars racing Head-to-Head in a high-stakes, one-night extravaganza and will culminate with the Champion of the Offensive Division facing the Champion of the Defensive Division.

According to 40 Yards of Gold, eligible participants on the offensive side of the ball will include New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn, Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen, New York Jets WR Robby Anderson, Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram, Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt, and Buffalo Bills WR Corey Coleman.

Potential participants on the defensive side: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes, Washington Redskins CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard, Miami Dolphins safety Xavien Howard and Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

The seeding for slots 1-8 will be based on total fan votes from the following group of players:

Below you'll see a screen shot of some of the players' 40 times from when they participated in the NFL Draft combine. Ted Ginn didn't run at the combine, so his time is a mixture from his pre-draft workouts (H/T Sports Illustrated).

