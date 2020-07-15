Aluna Enlists Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom For New Single "Get Paid"

Following the release of her two latest singles, "Body Pump" and "Warrior," Aluna has come through with yet another gem in the form of "Get Paid," with the help of Princess Nokia and Jada Kingdom.

"'Get Paid' is an aspirational celebration about black women and women of color getting paid, in opposition of the reality that we are consistently undervalued for our work.” Aluna explained in a press release. “On the other hand, this is a song about believing we deserve to get paid because as society keeps telling us we are worthless, we internalize that notion, which is almost more damaging because it stops us from advocating for ourselves."

"The song is such a vibe," Jada Kingdom noted. "As soon as I heard it I just had to jump on it. Aluna is so dope and an icon too. This record is an instant classic, I’m so glad to be a part of it—dancehall to the world!" Princess Nokia was also honoured to work with Aluna. "I loved working on this song with Aluna, I’ve admired her work for years," she explained. "I was happy to collaborate on a dancehall song that is nostalgic to my childhood and bring a new version to life with these talented women. The record is fun and daring, and hope all of our fans enjoy this." The single will appear on Aluna's debut solo album, Renaissance, out August 28th. Check out "Get Paid" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Yes I’m conceited

I really mean it

I’m in the future

Scottie come Beam me