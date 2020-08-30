mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aluna Drops Off Her Debut Project "Renaissance"

Aron A.
August 30, 2020 11:47
Renaissance
Aluna

Aluna drops off her debut project ft. Kaytranada, Princess Nokia & more.


Aluna has been buzzing for a while now but she's finally dropped off her debut album, Renaissance. The singer's new project arrives alongside thirteen new songs with appearances from Kaytranada, Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, SG Lewis, Rema, and more. Renaissance includes the previously released singles, "Envious," "Get Paid," and "Warrior."

“It is really about who inspired me. I wasn't the first. I followed,” she said about the album's title in a recent interview with Zane Lowe. “I watched people breaking boundaries. I really felt like there was a Black renaissance going on, especially in film and at that kind of grassroots level where the writing all the way to the directing was being done by Black women.”

Check out Aluna's new project, Renaissance below and sound off in the comments with your favorite cut. 

