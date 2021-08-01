Aluna & Punctual Drop New Song “Summer Of Love”

Aluna has touched down with a new single alongside UK production duo Punctual. “Summer of Love" is an electronic dance jam that sounds like an easy radio hit.

When the single dropped, Aluna released a statement, saying, "In the summer of 2020 we wanted to feel like we were gonna change everything…. We also felt crushed at the same time and the first thing we needed was love from the person closest to us or just from ourselves to keep going…. The summer of love. 2021 has this feeling of a darkness lifting and I just wanted to capture that."

The beat definitely will make you dance with its heavy and deep drums and Aluna's voice is just as crisp and beautiful as ever. Stream "Summer of Love" and let us know what you think below.



Quotable Lyrics

Take my hand so we don't have to run

Anywhere, when they come for us

I'll stay close, so close and overcome

The only thing I need's your love

