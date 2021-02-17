Alpha Zulu Gets Creative With His Latest Single "Bobby"

Alpha Zulu has slowly but surely become one of the most exciting new voices to rise out of South Florida. The Maimi by way of Houston and New York City artist combines sonic elements from each of the cities that he has grown up in to create a unique sound and expand his creativity. Alpha Zulu's last project, an eight-track EP titled The Balance, landed back in 2019, and since, he has been sharing a myriad of singles, music videos, features, and merchandise capsules with his fans. Now, the "Get Loose" artist returns with "Bobby," his first single of 2021.

Clocking in at just two and a half minutes, the high-energy single falls in line with Zulu's characteristic blend of lively hooks, thought-provoking lyrics, and dominant vocals. Throughout its runtime, the Miami transplant spits dynamic verses that feature numerous references to various Bobbys in popular culture, from Bob the Builder and Bobby Hill from King of the Hill to Ricky Bobby and Hip-Hop's own Bobby Shmurda, and his slick wordplay fits incredibly well over the song's swelling, bass-heavy production.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't no time for that

See me in the corner like a boxing match

Two-door coupe, I'm copping that

Two-faced n***** bout to get washed up like a laundry mat