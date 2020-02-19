Aloe Blacc Prepares For Wedding Season With Heartfelt Single "I Do"

SoCal-bred rap singer Aloe Blacc had a handful of good looks on the music front last year, including a track with J.I.D. for the Hobbs & Shaw soundtrack in addition to a posthumous single alongside the late Avicii. Now, the "I Need a Dollar" musician is preparing for a new deal and album under BMG with a single titled "I Do" that does a good job at tugging hard on your heartstrings.



With "I Do," Blacc uses his relationship with wife and fellow musician Maya Jupiter as the main source of inspiration. Based off the song title alone, it's clear that he's talking from the perspective of a person getting ready to walk down the aisle on their wedding day throughout the three-and-a-half minute track. However, lovers on all levels of a relationship, whether it be the honeymoon phase or those celebrating 25 years or more of marriage, can definitely find this song relatable and ultimately appreciate what Aloe is trying to get across emotionally. Also, he's spitting some beautiful bars to borrow from for those trying to find the right words to tell someone how they really feel.

Listen to "I Do" by Aloe Blacc below, in addition to the song's accompanying music video:

Quotable Lyrics:

Oh, I lived a whole life

Thinking I knew how my

Heart could handle love

A love I thought I knew

Everything before us

Was stretching out my heart

Just so it could be big enough to beat for two