mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aloe Blacc Prepares For Wedding Season With Heartfelt Single "I Do"

Keenan Higgins
February 18, 2020 20:22
76 Views
00
0
BMGBMG
BMG

I Do
Aloe Blacc

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Aloe Blacc gets us ready for his upcoming album under BMG with a new single about saying those two magic words to the one you love.


SoCal-bred rap singer Aloe Blacc had a handful of good looks on the music front last year, including a track with J.I.D. for the Hobbs & Shaw soundtrack in addition to a posthumous single alongside the late Avicii. Now, the "I Need a Dollar" musician is preparing for a new deal and album under BMG with a single titled "I Do" that does a good job at tugging hard on your heartstrings. 


Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

With "I Do," Blacc uses his relationship with wife and fellow musician Maya Jupiter as the main source of inspiration. Based off the song title alone, it's clear that he's talking from the perspective of a person getting ready to walk down the aisle on their wedding day throughout the three-and-a-half minute track. However, lovers on all levels of a relationship, whether it be the honeymoon phase or those celebrating 25 years or more of marriage, can definitely find this song relatable and ultimately appreciate what Aloe is trying to get across emotionally. Also, he's spitting some beautiful bars to borrow from for those trying to find the right words to tell someone how they really feel.

Listen to "I Do" by Aloe Blacc below, in addition to the song's accompanying music video:

Quotable Lyrics:

Oh, I lived a whole life
Thinking I knew how my
Heart could handle love
A love I thought I knew
Everything before us
Was stretching out my heart
Just so it could be big enough to beat for two

Aloe Blacc Music News I Do wedding songs wedding season
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Aloe Blacc Prepares For Wedding Season With Heartfelt Single "I Do"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject