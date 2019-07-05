mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aloe Blacc & J.I.D Link Up On "Getting Started (Hobbs & Shaw)"

Aron A.
July 04, 2019 21:02
741 Views
11
1
CoverCover

Getting Started (Hobbs & Shaw)
Aloe Blacc Feat. J.I.D

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Aloe Blacc & J.I.D link up on "Getting Started."


We're slowly approaching the release of the highly anticipated spin-off of the Fast & The Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw. With Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba starring in the film, many people are waiting for the August 2nd release date. Apparently, the soundtrack is looking like it might be just as lit as the film itself. Aloe Blacc and J.I.D have teamed up for a brand new single for NBC's Songland which is also set to appear in Hobbs & Shaw.

Aloe Blacc and J.I.D joined forces for a brand new banger titled, "Getting Started." While Aloe Blacc holds down the melodies throughout the track, the Dreamville rapper snaps with his multisyllabic, quick flow over the production. The song was produced by OneRepublic vocalist Ryan Tedder.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Breakin' out of the crazy house
Or whatever them people was saying 'bout me
Hit the leverage, you not on my level, the engine is revvin'
I'm ready, I'm ready I swear you gon' care about me

Aloe Blacc
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  741
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Aloe Blacc J.I.D hobbs and shaw soundtrack
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Aloe Blacc & J.I.D Link Up On "Getting Started (Hobbs & Shaw)"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject