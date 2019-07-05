Aloe Blacc & J.I.D Link Up On "Getting Started (Hobbs & Shaw)"

We're slowly approaching the release of the highly anticipated spin-off of the Fast & The Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw. With Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba starring in the film, many people are waiting for the August 2nd release date. Apparently, the soundtrack is looking like it might be just as lit as the film itself. Aloe Blacc and J.I.D have teamed up for a brand new single for NBC's Songland which is also set to appear in Hobbs & Shaw.

Aloe Blacc and J.I.D joined forces for a brand new banger titled, "Getting Started." While Aloe Blacc holds down the melodies throughout the track, the Dreamville rapper snaps with his multisyllabic, quick flow over the production. The song was produced by OneRepublic vocalist Ryan Tedder.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Breakin' out of the crazy house

Or whatever them people was saying 'bout me

Hit the leverage, you not on my level, the engine is revvin'

I'm ready, I'm ready I swear you gon' care about me

