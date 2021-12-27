Texas-born rapper Almighty Jay is putting all of his trust in a higher power, admitting in a recent interview that he prefers not to use condoms when he's having sex. After the interviewer warned the 22-year-old father-of-one that he was "rolling the dice" by refusing to wear protection, Almighty Jay said that he "walks by faith" and not by diseases.

During an interview with VladTV, the former YBN-affiliated rapper admitted that he does not use condoms when engaging in sexual intercourse, preferring to leave the outcome up to a higher power rather than dramatically reducing the risk of sexually transmitted infection and unplanned pregnancy. Almighty Jay explained his stance on rubbers, telling Vlad that he just doesn't like to wrap it up.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

"I walk by faith, bruh, I ain't gonna lie. I don't walk by diseases," said the rapper after acknowledging that he's playing with fire every time he has unprotected sex. Vlad joked with Jay that he should play Russian Roulette since that's ultimately what he's doing by refusing to wear a condom. He explained, "I done used condoms before but I don't plan on just going around and using condoms."

He also said that he's not concerned about having lots of children by different women, saying, "I ain't gone have no kids, bro."

If he continues to not wear condoms, he might not have much of a say in that matter. Kids, don't be like Almighty Jay. Please practice safe sex.