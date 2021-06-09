Over the years, the YBN Crew has altered quite significantly from the lineup many of us were introduced to them as. Cordae was the first of the most popular members of the group, the others being YBN Almighty Jay and YBN Nahmir, to drop the YBN name from his stage name in August 2020.

Insisting that regardless of any name changes they're still brothers at the end of the day, no one could anticipate that Nahmir and Jay would eventually be trading insults online. Jay later explained that there was an "almost two-year" beef between the two of them, resulting in Jay's confession about wanting to drop the YBN name for months now.



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

“I BEEN GOING BACK AND FORWARD WITH MY LABEL FOR MONTHS TRYNA GET THIS ‘YBN’ SHIT OFF MY NAME ON SOCIAL MEDIA,” he wrote. “I’M ALMIGHTY JAY!”

In the heated exchange on Instagram live between the two of them, Jay said to his former crew member, “He already know I’m gonna beat his ass. He continued, “I might as well get paid to beat his ass and I want to do it in front of everybody. I’m the one trying to make the fight happen, how am I nervous? You don’t know how bad I want it to happen. You thin as hell, you know I’ma punch a hole through your ass.”

Nahmir replied fired back, “I been tryna beat your ass, just like I beat your mans and them up. When y’all see cuz hurt with all them black eyes, n-ggas ain’t hit cuz with bottles this time. Tell n-ggas to drop a location in Houston we gon’ pop out.”

In a follow-up video, Jay explained they haven't been cool for almost two years now. Right now, it's not clear when he'll officially go as just Almighty Jay.