Mark and Donnie Wahlberg mourned the death of their mother, Alma, Saturday after she died at the age of 78. Alma had reportedly been battling dementia.

“My angel. Rest in peace,” Mark wrote in an Instagram tribute alongside a picture of his late mother.

Donnie spoke at length about the impact his mother had on him growing up:

I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true.



Alma and her late husband Donald, who passed away in 2008, shared nine children in Arthur, Paul, Jim, Robert, Donnie, Mark, Michelle, Debbie, and Tracey. Alma gained notoriety as a public figure in the 2010s, when she appeared as a regular on the family’s reality show, Wahlburgers. She was included in featured in 27 episodes of the series.

"It’s time to rest peacefully, mom," added Donnie in his post. "I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always.

"Forever — your Baby Donnie."

