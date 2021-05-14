Ally Brooke, who was a part of Fifth Harmony, says that she "didn't enjoy" her time with the popular girl group and that there was "so much toxicity" and "so much mental abuse." Speaking during the debut episode of her new podcast, The Ally Brooke Show, she added that the experience was "traumatizing."

"I hate saying this, you know, my time in Fifth Harmony … I didn't enjoy it. I didn't love it," she admitted. "It was hard because there was so much going on. So much behind-the-scenes. So much toxicity. So much abuse. So much abuse of power. So much mental abuse. Verbal abuse. It's just horrible, and to me it's a shame, because we were so big. I should have enjoyed myself more."



Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Fifth Harmony was formed in 2012 by Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, Brooke, and Normani. Prior to the beginning of their current hiatus in 2018, the group released three studio albums.

"And, again, I wanna just tell the fans that … I'm so proud to have been there. I'm so thankful for Fifth Harmony, it changed my life," Brooke continued. "I got to see the world, meet people who completely changed my life and my world and the direction of my career path and all that, and I got to meet so many amazing friends … but it's kind of a weird balance. It's a balance of being grateful but also being OK with the fact that things were not OK for me in that. And I took a lot, me personally. It was traumatizing, and some things I'm comfortable sharing, and I'm comfortable talking about, but some things I'm still not yet ready."

