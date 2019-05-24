mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ally Brooke Features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For Steamy "Lips Don't Lie"

Nada Mesh
May 24, 2019 18:13
Lips Don't Lie
Ally Brooke Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

The fifth harmony singer adds A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie as a feature on her new "Hips Don't Lie" inspired track.


We first heard of Ally Brooke when the singer became a part of international girl-band sensation, Fifth Harmony. But, as most artists within a group end up doing, Brooke decided to march to the beat of her own drum and explore projects outside of the group. She teamed up with Tyga on her track "Lowkey" at the end of January of this year, proving that she is not to be taken lightly as a solo artist. "People never really got to see to the true me," Brooke said in a press release expressive of her solo intentions. "Now just being able to have my own freedom of being an artist is the most incredible feeling in the world."

Yesterday Brooke explored her solo venture once more, in a sexy latin-vibe song which featured A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, with the title "Lips Don't Lie" - a play on Shakira's celebrated "Hips Don't Lie." The artists brings the Bronx with her on this mid-tempo R&B tune, and Hoodie's flows add the perfect male companion vocals.

Quotable Lyrics:

You're quick (You're quick), I do it slow (So slow)
But then I let you drive past the limit
It's difficult, I know (I know)
But I make you come fast in a minute

 

Ally Brooke
Ally Brooke A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie new music Fifth Harmony lips don't lie
