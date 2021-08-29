mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Allstar JR Is All About His Bread On "Get A Bag Or Go Home 3"

Aron A.
August 29, 2021 17:22
121 Views
Get A Bag Or Go Home 3
AllStar JR

Allstar JR is back with his new project, "Get A Bag Or Go Home 3."


Allstar JR has been a bubbling force in Detroit's scene. The rapper's been popping off since his days on Soundcloud but it was tracks like "Million Dollar Thoughts" and "Dog" that's earned him a couple of million views on YouTube. However, there's a difference between having a hot song and being able to produce a full body of work. It's the Get A Bag Or Go Home series that's delivered plenty of street bangers and boosted Allstar JR's profile.

This week, Allstar JR returned with the third installment in the Get A Bag Or Go Home series. The rapper's new project is 16 songs in length with appearances from Icewear Vezzo, Relle Caine, HeavyCheck Leek, Omerta Key, and more.

Check out the latest release from Allstar JR below. 

