Victims of the NVIXM human trafficking and sex cult were given a sliver of justice today as actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison and a $20,000 fine for her involvement in the cult, People magazine reports. Mack plead guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in 2019, carrying a 40 year sentence, but had her sentence reduced for acting as an informant for the U.S. Government. Mack worked with Keith Raniere, the founder of the cult, to recruit women who were then trafficked. She had been released on $5 million bail in April of 2018.

"From the deepest part of my heart and soul, I am sorry," Mack wrote in a letter to the court last week, continuing with: "I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path." Her activities within the cult include introducing the use of branding Ranieres' initials on trafficked women as well as recruiting high profile women (notably, she attempted to recruit Emma Watson).

Information given to the court by Mack included a tape of Raniere describing the branding methods of the cult, as well as the use of derogatory and racist language against the trafficked women. Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison last October for a number of charges, including forced labor, human trafficking, and child exploitation.

Allison Mack is known for her role as Chloe Sullivan on Smallville and her stint on FX's Wilfred, as Amanda.

