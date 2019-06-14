Alley Boy & Future Wish They Could "Rewind" Time in New Single

Alley Boy is a pretty recognizable name in the Atlanta rap scene due to his determination. His tenure with Atlantic Records saw him fulfill his duties in a quiet and resolute manner, before packing his bags for Duct Tape Ent, where he currently resides on a semi-permanent basis. His latest project, AlleyGod, (which featured 21 Savage, amongst others) took a full-year to bring into existence. In fact, Alley's 2018 musical output accounts for three individual records, and few spot appearances as a featured artist, including the deluxe version of Edgewood, put out by DTE labelmate.

Now, the "Four" rapper has returned with a track featuring fellow Georgia rapper, Future, which speaks of the successes and failures they've faced, and the longing to be able to go back in time to change some decisions that were made. The beat is a classic, no-bells-and-whistles, Future-type mellow trap one, with perfect matched lyricism and pace from Alley Boy. The two's flows seem to come together almost as one in a seamless collaboration, to create a subtle track to vibe out to.

Quotable Lyrics:

I wish that I could rewind time again

I bumped my head time and time again

I done fell hard but ima climb again

Came from my demise promise I'll shine again



