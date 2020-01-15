Allen Iverson's first Reebok signature sneaker, the Reebok Question, will be returning to retailers in the near future in a couple of pristine colorways. Both upcoming Reebok Question Mids are highlighted by their white, tumbled leather uppers - one featuring an icy blue outsole, and the other equipped with black and gold detailing.

These white-based designs are more in line with the original Reebok Questions that debuted in the late '90s, rather than recent retros like the red "Heart Over Hype" colorway or the hairy, grey suede "Year of the Rat" joint. In addition to the plethora of Question Mids, Reebok also has plans to bring back the "Oatmeal" Question Low from 1999 (shown at the bottom of this post).

Specific release details for the upcoming run of Reebok Questions have not yet been announced, but the arrival of these official images leads us to believe that the kicks will be available on Reebok.com any day now. Continue scrolling for the official photos.

