Adidas and Reebok recently announced their first-ever sneaker collaboration, the Instapump Fury Boost, which combines Reebok's unique Instapump Fury silhouette with Adidas' beloved Boost cushioning. Although the two brands are under the same umbrella, they have never joined forces until now - and it looks that's not the only Adidas x Reebok crossover in the works.

Via HouseofHeat

A screenshot from an Adidas catalog shows that there's an Adidas Harden Vol. 4 "Question" in the works, inspired by Allen Iverson's classic red toe Reebok Question. Styled just like A.I's iconic sneaker, the Vol. 4 is expected to feature a white build, highlighted by red detailing on the toe and heel, along with an icy blue outsole beneath the silhouette.

Release details are unknown but it looks like the kicks will be available in 2020, following upcoming Harden Vol. 4 colorways such as the "Barber Shop," "Pink Lemonade" and "Cookies & Cream."

Early images of the Adidas Harden Vol. 4 "Question" have not yet been revealed but you can get an idea of what to expect via the mockup shown below.