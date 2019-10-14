Allen Iverson's fifth signature sneaker, the Reebok Answer V, recently returned to retailers in the classic "White/Red" colorway for the first time since the kicks debuted way back in 2001. The Answer V resurfaced again at ComplexCon, as Eric Emanuel debuted two colorful collaborations, followed by the release of a "White/Matte Silver" colorway and an all-new "Black/Royal" style.

Now, the iconic sneakers have returned in the OG "Black/Metallic Silver" design - looking just as they did all those years ago.

Similar to the aforementioned OG colorways, the latest Answer V is built on a black tumbled leather upper. Metallic Silver handles the shroud that extends up from the sole and through the side panels, while glossy black detailing appears on the toe cap and heel.

Priced at $140, you can cop the Reebok Answer V "Black/Metallic Silver" colorway today via Reebok.com.

