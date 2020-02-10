Reebok and BBC Ice Cream have partnered up to give Allen Iverson's Reebok Answer V a gaudy makeover in celebration of the NBA's All Star weekend. The collaborative kicks also tie in nicely to Valentine's Day holiday with it's pink suede upper and bright red detailing.

Reebok

In addition to the combination of pink and red throughout the silhouette, the BBC Ice Cream x Reebok Answer V is highlighted by a yellow sock liner and BBC branded insoles, as well as the BBC logo in place of the familiar 'I3' emblem, and gum detailing on the outsole.

The kicks, priced at $180, will be available on Sunday, February 16th via Reebok.com. Check out the official images below and click here to preview the Top 10 sneakers dropping in February.

Reebok

Reebok

Reebok

Reebok

Reebok