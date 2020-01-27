Reebok and Allen Iverson have plans to release several different Answer V Low colorways this year, including some of the OG styles and never before seen designs. Among them, a patriotic "USA" iteration that is expected to launch this summer in celebration of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Much like the mid-cut model, the Reebok Answer V Low features that unmistakeable shroud that extends up from the sole and through the side panels. The patriotic colorway opts for a white tumbled leather construction, highlighted by blue stars throughout the silhouette and a blue midsole/outsole combination. Additional details include gold, leather detailing over the laces, red sockliner, a red and blue I3 logo on the lateral portion of the shoe, and a gold velcro strap on the heel.

Check out the detailed photos below, and click here to preview some of the other Reebok Answer Vs on tap for 2020.

