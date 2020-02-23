Allen Iverson remains one of the most iconic basketball players of all-time and his signature sneaker line with Reebok continues to be highly-regarded amongst sneakerheads. The Question and Answer ranges have been immensely popular and over the last few months, we have been receiving new colorways of the Reebok Answer V. One of the latest colorways to be revealed brings Iverson back to his high school days at Bethel High.

As you can see in the images below, this is an alternate colorway that matches his school's uniform, perfectly. The upper is covered in black suede while yellow and green highlights maker their ray throughout. "I3" branding can be found on the side panels as well as the toe strap. Overall, it's the Reebok Answer V we all know and love, with some history thrown into the mix. If you go to Bethel High or you're a big fan of Iverson, these are definitely worth checking out.

According to Sole Collector, they will be dropping on Friday, February 28th for $140 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Reebok

