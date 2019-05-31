Reebok's run of Allen Iverson retros has largely been dominated by the iconic Reebok Question and the beloved Reebok Answer IV, with some colorways of the Reebok Answer DMX sprinkled in. Now, Reebok is giving the retro treatment to one of Iverson's most popular signature sneakers, the Reebok Answer V.

The kicks first debuted back in 2001 in both mid and low-top styles, but they haven't released since then. That is, until now.

Reebok Answer V/Gallery2Basket

Just looking at images of the Answer 5 brings back memories of that classic Reebok commercial with Jadakiss and A.I. You know the one I'm talking about: "Even on the court we stay fly, Jada and A.I., make sure you go get the A5."

The white & red Reebok Answer 5 OG is currently available in Japan including at Gallery2.co.jp, but it is believed they'll be available in the U.S. in the very near future.

It remains to be seen if the OG "Black/Silver" and "White/Silver," or the low-top "White/Black" renditions will be returning to retailers as well, but we'll keep you posted with any developments.

Reebok Answer V/Gallery2Basket

Reebok Answer V/Gallery2Basket

Reebok Answer V/Gallery2Basket