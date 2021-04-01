2001 was a big year for Allen Iverson as it was the first and last time he was able to go all the way to the NBA Finals with the Philadelphia 76ers. Iverson was at the height of his career at the time and he was a phenom throughout the United States. He was also in the midst of a huge sneaker run with Reebok. That season, Iverson got to where the Reebok Answer 4 which is a shoe that remains a favorite among fans. In fact, the shoe is officially returning in 2021, and you can see some official images, below.

The colorway that will be released should be familiar as it is a basic white, red, and grey offering. White leather acts as a base while red overlays are placed at the toe box and on top. From there, we have grey on the back heel and midsole, which proves to be a nice bit of a contrast. There is even a zipper on the front near the tongue, which makes this even more unique of a shoe.

As for the release date, these will be available on Thursday, April 15th for $130 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below. Also, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to the sneaker world.

Image via Reebok

