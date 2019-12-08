Allen Iverson and Reebok have rekindled his signature sneaker line, which has resulted in the return of cult classics like the Reebok Answer IV and Reebok Answer V, as well as the beloved Reebok Question Mid. The latter has already been retro'd in a plethora of styles over the last few years, and there's even more in the works for 2020, including a soft grey suede iteration.

Sneaker News

Possibly a nod to the Georgetown Hoyas, the Questions feature a mixture of light and dark grey tones throughout the suede-covered silhouette with silver Reebok branding in all the familiar places. Additional details include a mesh heel tab to match the construction of the tongue, a sail-colored midsole and a light grey outsole beneath it all.

According to Sneaker News, this special edition Reebok Question Mid will be one of the first sneakers to drop in 2020, with a release date pegged for January 3. Continue scrolling for a closer look at the upcoming colorway and stay tuned for additional details.

Sneaker News

Sneaker News

Sneaker News

Sneaker News

Sneaker News

Sneaker News