Allen Iverson's first Reebok signature sneaker, the Reebok Question, will be returning to select retailers next week in a crispy "Black Toe" colorway. In classic Reebok Question fashion, A.I's kicks come equipped with a pristine, white tumbled leather construction with black detailing and regal, gold accents on all of the Reebok branding.

This white-based "Black Toe" colorway (priced at $140) is much more in line with the original Reebok Questions that debuted in the late '90s, rather than some recent retros like the red "Heart Over Hype" colorway or the hairy, grey suede "Year of the Rat" joint. If you're feeling the classic look of this Reebok Question, look for them to hit retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods at 10am ET on Friday, March 13th.

Scroll down for a detailed look at the "Black Toe" Reebok Questions.

