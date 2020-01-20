Reebok will continue to retro some of Allen Iverson's most iconic sneakers in 2020, including the Reebok Answer V. The cult classic returned to retailers in 2019 in several OG colorways, as well as new styles that had never been seen before.

Now, Reebok is re-releasing the low-top Answer V in a trio of colorways, such as the OG white/black iteration.

Reebok

Much like the mid-cut model, the Reebok Answer V Low features a white tumbled leather upper with that unmistakeable shroud that extends up from the sole and through the side panels. Additional details include the I3 logo on the lateral portion of the shoe, and a velcro strap on the heel.

In addition to the white & black colorway, the kicks have also resurfaced overseas in pristine, all-white colorway, as well as a brand new white and tan joint. Release details for the trio of Answer V Lows have not yet been announced but we expect to learn more in the near future as the kicks have begun popping up at select retailers.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at all three upcoming releases.

