In the wake of the Kobe Bryant news, Allen Iverson is having to deal with someone stealing nearly half a million dollars from him. According to ESPN and other outlets, Iverson had a backpack stolen from him this week that contained $500,000 worth of jewelry.

The incident reportedly took place Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. at the Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia. Authorities wouldn't identify who owned the backpack, but multiple reports say it belonged to Allen Iverson.

Police say they are looking for a black male who is approximately 20-years of age. The suspect is approximately 6-foot tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, red shirt, dark colored pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS. Check out the local news report of suspect (below).

This report comes just hours after A.I. was dealing with the loss of his good friend Kobe Bryant. Iverson took to Instagram to share some kinds words on the Laker great, perfectly saying “we are not okay. But we will find the strength to pull through this together because that’s what Kobe would want us to do,” he wrote. See his reaction below (swipe right for full statement).