Allen Iverson is one of the most beloved legends to ever play in the NBA. While he never won an NBA title, he led his Philadelphia 76ers to the NBA Finals back in the early 2000s, where they eventually lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. Iverson helped revolutionize the way the game is played and while he may not appear on all-time lists, he is still universally respected by his peers. Despite this, he hasn't exactly always been a favorite with some sports analysts.

During a recent appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's "All The Smoke" podcast, Iverson addresses an unnamed member of the media and had some very harsh words for them. As you can see in the clip below, he had a real bone to pick with the person, and that he doesn't even want to say their name.

At the time, it appeared as though Jackson and Barnes thought AI was talking about Skip Bayless, although Iverson quickly deaded that as he noted he has love for the Undisputed host.

Based on the social media reaction to the comments, many think AI is talking about Jason Whitlock, who has become quite the polarizing figure in the sports commentary world. Other suggested Colin Cowherd, however, Iverson has been on The Herd multiple times.

