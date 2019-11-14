Allen Iverson's financial struggles during his post-NBA career have been well-documented. There have been times where Iverson was considered broke and was struggling to regain control of his life. Things weren't getting much better for Iverson as just a few years ago, he was hit with a tax bill of over $600,000. The IRS was accusing him of owing them that much money in back taxes and they finally came knocking after not getting their money.

According to Yahoo Sports!, it seems as though this whole saga has been resolved as the IRS has released their claims against him. Essentially, Iverson has dropped the $600,000 necessary to make this whole thing go away and now, he is free from his tax burdens.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

This is phenomenal news for the ex-NBA star who was once thought to be the best player in the league. Iverson is a beloved star in Philadelphia and fans will be happy to know that he has recovered and is back on his feet after years of financial instability. Not to mention, Iverson has a huge deal with Reebok that will help him bring in just a bit more money every year.

Overall, it's great to see Iverson conquering the pitfalls of Uncle Sam once and for all.