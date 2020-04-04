Allen Iverson was one of the best players in the NBA during his prime and continues to be seen as a fan favorite. Unfortunately, Iverson never got to win a championship despite just how good he was. He made it to the NBA Finals one year although his Philadelphia 76ers ended up getting steamrolled by Shaq and Kobe Bryant.

Iverson almost got some much-needed help back in 1999, according to a recent post. It states that the Toronto Raptors were going to send Tracy McGrady to the 76ers in exchange for a first-round pick and Larry Hughes. In fact, the Raptors didn't go through with the deal because Stephen A. Smith who reported on the Raptors' efforts. The Raptors essentially got cold feet and decided to hold on to McGrady, at least for the time being.

Smith saw the tweet about the deal and made sure to let people know it was all factual.

Had McGrady joined AI in Philadelphia, there is a solid chance they would have won a championship together. Unfortunately, we will never know if this would have been the case although it doesn't hurt to fantasize.

If you're a 76ers fan, this one has got to sting. And to think it all started with a Stephen A. Smith article.