Allen Iverson was an iconic player during his peak in the NBA and to this day, he is still beloved by fans for all of the moves he could pull off on the court. At the time of his reign in the league, Iverson was signed to Reebok where he infamously wore the Question and Answer series. Despite being retired from the league, Iverson still puts out new colorways of his signature shoes, including the Reebok Question Mid.

His most recent Reebok Question Mid is in the form of a collab with James Harden who is currently signed to Adidas. Of course, Adidas and Reebok have been linked for years, which has made this collab possible. The new model is being called "Crossed Up, Step Back" which is a merging of both players' signature moves. Of course, Harden is known for his step back, while Iverson was great at crossing players up. As for the colorway, it features a mostly silver upper with blue and red highlights.

If you're thinking of grabbing these, you will be able to do so as of October 2nd for $150 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Reebok

