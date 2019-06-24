mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ALLBLACK Taps Kossisko For His Debaucherous "304" Video

Devin Ch
June 24, 2019 14:05
266 Views
20
3
CoverCover

304
ALLBLACK Feat. Kossisko

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
42% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

ALLBLACK and Kossisko put summer fun on a pedestal.


If you've ever fooled around with a graphics calculator, you'll readily understand the coinage of "304" as an inversion number, that conceals a nasty word. In this instance, Oakland's ALLBLACK is joined by Kossisko for the ultimate signal caller of a song collaboration: the end of long sleeve dress wear, and the beginning of summertime debauchery.

The accompanying video for "304" tells the story of a simpler time. ALLBLACK leads a scant aerobics routine, staged in what appears to be the the late 80s. For some odd reason, Kossisko doesn't get the memo in a timely fashion, and is thus stays grounded in the contemporary like Kevin McCallister. Much like the protagonist in Home Alone, Kossisko makes the most of his staycation by filling up his cereal bowl with plenty of Oh's.

"304" is produced by Straightdropvanilla, and was made available for stream/purchase on all platforms as of last Friday. Stay abreast of all the new developments; if you're in the lower regions, look into possibly buying yourself a ticket for Mozzy's ongoing summer tourney: Internal Affairs with Lil Poppa, Stupid Young and of course ALLBLACK, all on the same concert bill.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull up whenever, wherever like Kerr from the Bulls
Stole my grandad revolver and took it to school.

- ALLBLACK

ALLBLACK
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  3
  266
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
ALLBLACK Kossisko summer Mozzy tour
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS ALLBLACK Taps Kossisko For His Debaucherous "304" Video
20
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject