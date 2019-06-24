ALLBLACK Taps Kossisko For His Debaucherous "304" Video

If you've ever fooled around with a graphics calculator, you'll readily understand the coinage of "304" as an inversion number, that conceals a nasty word. In this instance, Oakland's ALLBLACK is joined by Kossisko for the ultimate signal caller of a song collaboration: the end of long sleeve dress wear, and the beginning of summertime debauchery.

The accompanying video for "304" tells the story of a simpler time. ALLBLACK leads a scant aerobics routine, staged in what appears to be the the late 80s. For some odd reason, Kossisko doesn't get the memo in a timely fashion, and is thus stays grounded in the contemporary like Kevin McCallister. Much like the protagonist in Home Alone, Kossisko makes the most of his staycation by filling up his cereal bowl with plenty of Oh's.

"304" is produced by Straightdropvanilla, and was made available for stream/purchase on all platforms as of last Friday. Stay abreast of all the new developments; if you're in the lower regions, look into possibly buying yourself a ticket for Mozzy's ongoing summer tourney: Internal Affairs with Lil Poppa, Stupid Young and of course ALLBLACK, all on the same concert bill.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull up whenever, wherever like Kerr from the Bulls

Stole my grandad revolver and took it to school.

- ALLBLACK