ALLBLACK, G-Eazy, & E-40 Connect On "10 Toes"

The Bay is in the building as ALLBLACK comes through with his new single "10 Toes," a bouncy braggadocious banger that captures the spirit of his region. Furthering said spirit is the presence of G-Eazy and E-40, who slide through to hold it down with a verse apiece. It's ALLBLACK himself who sets this one off, his resonant baritone firing off boasts. "Shoot this rifle from the side like we from Jamaica," he spits. "On South Beach early April like a spring breaker."

Verse two is handled by Forty Water, whose distinctive and animated delivery never fails to elevate a track. "I'm a master at wordplay, kinda like a thesaurus," he raps, pausing for emphasis. "Got flowers for sale, but I'm not a florist." In a welcome development, G-Eazy taps into his "Bay Area Greaser" persona for the final verse, ending each scheme with a rapid bout of burst fire. "Keep it one hundred you keeping it cap," he spits. "But me and BLACK go back, it's way deeper than rap / got money in my hand, I got cheeks in my lap."

Check out "10 Toes" now, and sound off if you can appreciate the Bay Area camaraderie.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I go anywhere cause Earth is my turf and I'm not a tourist

I'm a master at wordplay, kinda like a thesaurus

Got flowers for sale, but I'm not a florist

