ALLBLACK Drops His Debut Album "TY4FWM" Featuring Vince Staples, E-40, G-Eazy, & More

Oakland rapper ALLBLACK has been a mainstay on the West Coast for years. He's released all kinds of impactful music, helping to shape the sound of California by collaborating with a who's who of rappers from the Golden State. Aiming to make everyone in The Town proud, ALLBLACK has officially released his debut album, titled TY4FWM.

The album's title is an acronym thanking his fanbase for f*cking with him over the years, showing love to everyone that has supported his dreams. ALLBLACK considers this album a mantra of gratitude for those that have taken the time to listen to him, his city, and everything that rap has brought him in his life.

TY4FWM features guest appearances from Vince Staples, Drakeo The Ruler, E-40, G-Eazy, Sada Baby, Mozzy, Guapdad 400, and more. Production was handled by some of the most celebrated musicians, including P-Lo, Kenny Beats, Cal-A, DTB, and more.

Listen to ALLBLACK's debut album below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Life Of A P (feat. Kossisko)

2. Get Yo Money Sis

3. 10 Toes (feat. E-40 & G-Eazy)

4. Cobra Kai

5. War Stories (feat. Mozzy & Peezy)

6. P's & Q's 2

7. How I Feel (feat. P-Lo & ShooterGang Kony)

8. Anejo

9. Cleat Check (feat. Rexx Life Raj & Guapdad 4000)

10. Ego (feat. Kenny Beats & Drakeo The Ruler)

11. Save Me

12. Do Or Die (feat. Sada Baby & Carrie.)

13. We Straight (feat. Vince Staples)

14. Ride (feat. Dom The President)