ALLBLACK Connects With Kenny Beats & Drakeo The Ruler For "Ego"

ALLBLACK's highly-anticipated latest single "Ego" finally arrived on Friday (April 15th). The Bay Area bred rapper recruits fellow West Coast emcee Drakeo the Ruler to exchange bars over the Kenny Beats produced single. The release of the song also comes with the announcement of ALLBLACK's debut album TY4FW, standing for “Thank You For F*cking With Me,” which is set to arrive on May 7th.

The 14-track project is set to feature appearances from Vince Staples, Guapdad 4000, E-40, and others. The Oakland rapper explained the importance of community and his upbringing. “There are people around me who get up every day and work hard without cutting corners,” he said of growing up in Oakland. “Because of them, I feel like I’ve got to win—we’ve got to win.”

Alongside the track, the duo also debuted a playful visual for the single where ALLBLACK plays the role of a chef trying to prove his rapping abilities to Drakeo. Check out "Ego" below and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm puttin' paint where it ain't, fuck a rulebook (Go P-LO)

Ballin' in Houston, inviting Harden, I'm Westbrook (I invited him)

Niggas lucky I can't tell if they chains real (Ha-ha)

'Cause if I could, you niggas chains would have been took (Factual)