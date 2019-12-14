mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Allan Kingdom Shares New 'WOW!" Track

Milca P.
December 14, 2019 17:15
132 Views
02
0
Yebo Inc. / OppositionYebo Inc. / Opposition
Yebo Inc. / Opposition

WOW!
Allan Kingdom

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Allan Kingdom issues new delivery.


Allan Kingdom touches down with the digital release of his newest "WOW!" track. 

The cut is originally featured on the newest vinyl release of Billionaire Boys Club's Current Events special edition project. Sitting on the "A" side of the effort, the track also arrives with a matching music video as Kingdom self-produces the joint. 

On Current Events, "WOW!" is also joined by tracks that include Kingdom's "Wavey (ft. Spooky Black)", "Energized," "Outta Pocket (ft. Gloss Gang)," "Monkey See," and "Breakfast." Current Events is an official release under the clothing brand's EU Sounds Label. Get into "WoW!" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I hit the digital dash
I’m off and I’m gone
Damn it feel good to be black
A king on the throne 
I’m finna get to the cash
I been in my zone 

Allan Kingdom
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  132
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Allan Kingdom new song Songs new music wow
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Allan Kingdom Shares New 'WOW!" Track
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject