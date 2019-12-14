Allan Kingdom Shares New 'WOW!" Track

Allan Kingdom touches down with the digital release of his newest "WOW!" track.

The cut is originally featured on the newest vinyl release of Billionaire Boys Club's Current Events special edition project. Sitting on the "A" side of the effort, the track also arrives with a matching music video as Kingdom self-produces the joint.

On Current Events, "WOW!" is also joined by tracks that include Kingdom's "Wavey (ft. Spooky Black)", "Energized," "Outta Pocket (ft. Gloss Gang)," "Monkey See," and "Breakfast." Current Events is an official release under the clothing brand's EU Sounds Label. Get into "WoW!" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I hit the digital dash

I’m off and I’m gone

Damn it feel good to be black

A king on the throne

I’m finna get to the cash

I been in my zone