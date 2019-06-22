mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Allan Kingdom Drops Off Summer Track "Early"

Milca P.
June 22, 2019 19:31
Early
Allan Kingdom

Allan Kingdom drops off "Early."


Allan Kingdom has been pivoting seamlessly in his latest push in sound, leaning into his African-grown roots, putting on for a South African and Tanzanian background.

The latest product of such influences arrives with Kingdom's "Early" single, a riddim-laced offering that finds Allan providing a track that could very well serve as a summer soundtrack for the right listeners. The selection is also attached to a vibrant new clip that finds Allan traveling to the motherland. It's an outing that been in the works for a while with Kingdom teasing the new clip as nearly six months ago.

Get into "Early" down below and sound off with your thoughts on Allan Kingdom's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

I had some friends I put to rest
Had some friends I had to dead
Had some friends didn't want me to get ahead
Tryna hold a n-gga back, so I left them on read

 

 

Reject