Allan Kingdom Drops Off Summer Track "Early"

Allan Kingdom has been pivoting seamlessly in his latest push in sound, leaning into his African-grown roots, putting on for a South African and Tanzanian background.

The latest product of such influences arrives with Kingdom's "Early" single, a riddim-laced offering that finds Allan providing a track that could very well serve as a summer soundtrack for the right listeners. The selection is also attached to a vibrant new clip that finds Allan traveling to the motherland. It's an outing that been in the works for a while with Kingdom teasing the new clip as nearly six months ago.

Get into "Early" down below and sound off with your thoughts on Allan Kingdom's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

I had some friends I put to rest

Had some friends I had to dead

Had some friends didn't want me to get ahead

Tryna hold a n-gga back, so I left them on read