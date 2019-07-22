Allan Kingdom Delivers "Cudi Buddi" Track

Allan Kingdom handles all the stops on his most recent "Cudi Buddi" track as illustrated by the single's cover art. The bass-heavy offering arrives produced by Kingdom himself and gives fans a fun delivery that brings along colaborator Drelli for the ride.

"Cudi Buddi" arrives only as the latest in a strong string of releases that Kingdom has been making this year, delivering on a total of six tracks so far to lead into what will hopefully be a follow up to last year's Peanut Butter Prince and Coming To America projects.

The two efforts marked a sonic shift for the the young Kingdom and he looks to be making the most of this new sound with his latest arrivals. Get into "Cudi Buddi" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't have to do valet

They already ran my plates

Now she calling me tryna slide

I told her it's never too late