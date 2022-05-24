Kendrick Lamar's fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, is dominating the Billboard Hot 100, with every song from the project debuting on the chart. The news comes after the album as a whole landed at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 295,500 equivalent album units.

Four songs from the 18-track effort cracked the top ten on the Hot 100, those being “N95” at No. 3, “Die Hard” at No. 5, “Silent Hill” at No. 7, and “United In Grief” at No. 8. To put in perspective how impressive of a feat that is, only Drake, Bad Bunny, Lil Wayne, Future, Juice WRLD, and J. Cole have ever done so.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

In total for his career, Lamar has now had 12 top ten songs, after factoring in his previous entries, “Humble” (No. 1), “DNA” (No. 4), “All The Stars” (No. 7), and “Pray For Me” (No. 7). He's also landed in the top ten as a featured artist on several occasions, including on Lil Wayne's “Mona Lisa”, Taylor Swift's “Bad Blood”, Maroon 5's “Don’t Wanna Know”, and ASAP Rocky's “Fuckin Problems.”

Above Lamar on this week's Hot 100 chart are Jack Harlow with "First Class" at number one and Harry Styles with "As It Was" at number two. Future's "Wait 4 U" with Drake and Tems reached number 4 this week, while Morgan Wallen's "You Proof" sits at number 6. Tracks 9 and 10 are rounded out by Lizzo's "About Damn Time" and Latto's "Big Energy."

