All 10 living former US defense secretaries have published a powerful letter declaring that the 2020 Presidential Election is over and Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.

The letter, signed by Dick Cheney, James Mattis, Mark Esper, Leon Panetta, Donald Rumsfeld, William Cohen, Chuck Hagel, Robert Gates, William Perry, and Ashton Carter, states that the time for doubting the legitimacy of the results has passed:

Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted. The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived.

The group added that anyone who takes violent action in response to the results will see the full power of the law: "Civilian and military officials who direct or carry out such measures would be accountable, including potentially facing criminal penalties, for the grave consequences of their actions on our republic."

The letter comes as a recording of Trump urging Georgia's Secretary Of State to find more votes for him was released.

