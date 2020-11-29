The Denver Broncos will reportedly be without a quarterback for tomorrow's matchup with the New Orleans Saints, after a COVID-19 outbreak which is affecting every QB on the roster.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the story on Twitter, Saturday: "All the QBs on the Broncos' roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN."

The Broncos will not forfeit the game.

QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. QB's Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles were all then placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for coming into contact with Driskel while not wearing a mask.

During the coronavirus pandemic, any newly signed players would need to pass a series of tests before becoming eligible, meaning the Broncos will be unable to sign a temporary quarterback before Sunday afternoon.

"One possible QB: Kendall Hinton," Broncos beat reporter Mike Klis theorized on Twitter. "He's on Broncos practice squad as WR but he was a three-year starting QB at Wake Forest. (Won't be coach Rob Calabrese. League won't allow, I'm told)."

Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy threw his own name in the hat on Twitter, Saturday: "Guess ima have to get my Lamar Jackson on."

[Via]