Alkaline's Living The Single Life On "Nuh Wife"

Alkaline has been a vital voice in the dancehall scene, even without releasing a formal project in the past four years. He has, however, unloaded plenty of records that have touched corners across the world. This week, he returned with his latest offering, "Nuh Wife." As you can expect with a title like that, the single explores the singl-ish lifestyle that Kranium has helped popularize over the past few months. It's a smooth record, though, that allows influences of R&B and hip-hop to seep into it as he divulges his sexual endeavors. "Gyal wild she wi tek it inna di crowd/ When me seh fi shot eh cock up she a squeal," he sings on the track.

Peep the latest offering from Alkaline below.

Quotable Lyrics

Without a title clean di rifle and she learn di army

Cock it harder dat di Eiffel

Touch yuh get yuh wet tsunami

Shout up yuh friend dem mek we link up have a orgy maybe

