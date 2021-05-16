mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alkaline Releases New Project "Top Prize"

Aron A.
May 16, 2021 16:42
Top Prize
Alkaline

The dancehall star shares his latest project.


Alkaline hasn't let a summer pass without dropping something for us to ride out to but it has been a minute since he's released an album. 2016's New Level Unlocked marked his official debut album, following much speculation surrounding his mysterious presence in the dancehall community.

Even though we've waited five years, Alkaline has made sure that the wait was well worth it with the release of his latest album, Top Prize. The album is stacked with fourteen songs and a run-time of nearly 45-minutes of pure summer anthems. The featureless project includes previously released singles like "Cree," "Ocean Wave," and "Deh Suh"

Check out the latest album from Alkaline and sound off in the comment section with your favorite track off of Top Prize

