Alkaline Delivers His New Single "Fell Off"

It feels like we've gone a few months since Alkaline blessed fans with some new music. The dancehall star did bless us before the summer came with the release of his latest project, Top Prize. The project has continued to bubble through the dancehall scene, blessing us with several records that have stayed on rotation like "Hostage" and "Ah."

The artist returned this week with some brand new heat with the release of his latest single, "Sell Off." The slow-burning record finds Alkaline popping his sh*t in a manner that fans have found similar to Skillibeng. A few fans have suspected that Alkaline is mocking the "Crocodile Teeth" artist, though Alkaline hasn't confirmed or denied that to be true.

Nonethless, the latest from Alkaline is a refreshing new single that brings glossy trap sounds to the world of dancehall effortlessly.

Quotable Lyrics

Seen, check out my swag, yuh know when yah win

Anything me touch, any style weh man bring dat sell off

Seen, curry and kitchen and chicken and wing

Airport stick ah bank robber choplin dat sell off

