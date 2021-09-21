mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alkaline Delivers His New Single "Fell Off"

Aron A.
September 20, 2021 20:33
100 Views
00
0
Via Soundcloud Via Soundcloud
Via Soundcloud

Fell Off
Alkaline

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Alkaline is back with his latest single.


It feels like we've gone a few months since Alkaline blessed fans with some new music. The dancehall star did bless us before the summer came with the release of his latest project, Top Prize. The project has continued to bubble through the dancehall scene, blessing us with several records that have stayed on rotation like "Hostage" and "Ah." 

The artist returned this week with some brand new heat with the release of his latest single, "Sell Off." The slow-burning record finds Alkaline popping his sh*t in a manner that fans have found similar to Skillibeng. A few fans have suspected that Alkaline is mocking the "Crocodile Teeth" artist, though Alkaline hasn't confirmed or denied that to be true.

Nonethless, the latest from Alkaline is a refreshing new single that brings glossy trap sounds to the world of dancehall effortlessly.

Quotable Lyrics
Seen, check out my swag, yuh know when yah win
Anything me touch, any style weh man bring dat sell off
Seen, curry and kitchen and chicken and wing
Airport stick ah bank robber choplin dat sell off

Alkaline
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  100
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Alkaline
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Alkaline Delivers His New Single "Fell Off"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject