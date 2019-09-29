mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Alina Baraz Shares Birthday Gift With "To Me" Release

Milca P.
September 28, 2019 20:00
Alina Baraz drops off a new track.


After an extended hiatus, Alina Baraz has returned to share her newest "To Me" track, gifting fans with the newest outing in celebration of her own birthday.

The track itself is an exploration of self-worth and love as Braz comes through with the quotables: "I'm not asking for too much/I'm asking the wrong motherf-cker."

The last full-length offering that came of Baraz was her The Color Of You album. Our hope is that "To Me" signals the entry of a new effort coming soon. Until her stream of new outings gets fully underway, get well-acquainted with her "To Me" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Just 'cause we're in love
Doesn't mean that we're right for each other
Can't keep makin' a home out of you
Just 'cause you're asking me to

Alina Baraz
