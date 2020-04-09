Alina Baraz Serenades Fans With Latest Single "Endlessly"

Alina Baraz has been making quite the name for herself as of late in the r&b world. She dropped a song with 6lack a while back and continues to drum up anticipation for her debut album, It Was Divine which is supposed to be released on May 5th. Baraz is now unleashing a brand new single called "Endlessly" which will certainly get fans excited for what is to come.

On this particular track, Baraz showcases her sensual singing voice that results in a smooth track that will certainly be setting plenty of moods during the quarantine. The laid back vocal style is certainly something that has become increasingly popular over the last few years and Baraz makes great use of the foundation laid by other artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Show me where nobody goes

I'm lost in your kaleidoscope

I keep getting visions when you coming close

I stay on it

Top it off I guarantee